Elderly Man Found Guilty of Stealing Dead Infant Brother’s Identity For Nearly Six Decades - The Messenger
Elderly Man Found Guilty of Stealing Dead Infant Brother’s Identity For Nearly Six Decades

Since the 1960s, Napoleon Gonzalez used a name belonging to his brother who died as an infant in 1939

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
An 86-year-old Maine man was found guilty of stealing his late brother’s identity, which he used to obtain passports and other benefits for decades.Getty Images

An 86-year-old Maine man who used the identity of his late brother for six decades to obtain passports and receive Social Security payments was found guilty of fraud in federal court last week, prosecutors said Monday.

Since the mid-1960s, Napoleon Gonzalez, of Etna, masqueraded on paper as his brother, Guillermo Gonzalez, who died as an infant in 1939, according to the Maine U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say that in recorded statements, Gonzalez claimed the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations told him to take on the stolen identity and that he was allowed to use both names.

Over the decades, Gonzalez obtained multiple passports using his brother's name, including one as recently as October 2017, which he used to go to Canada the following year, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez also picked up a Social Security number using the false identity in 1981 and later collected retirement benefits under both his given name and his brother's name.

The payments came to a halt in March 2020 when officials launched an investigation.

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez wrote to the Social Security Administration at that time seeking answers about the suspension and signed his brother's name.

Investigators also learned Gonzalez also had two Maine state identification cards depicting both identities.

He was found guilty on one count of identity theft, two counts of passport fraud, two counts of Social Security fraud and one count of mail fraud after a two-day trial in Bangor federal court.

Gonzalez will be sentenced to prison once probation officers complete a pre-sentence investigation report.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez faces up to five years in prison on the Social Security charges; up to 10 years on the passport charges; up to 15 years on the identity theft charge; and up to 20 years on the mail fraud charge.

He can also face a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release for each of the charges.

