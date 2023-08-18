Elderly Man Arrested for Money Laundering After ‘Unknowingly’ Helping Scammers Steal $200K: Police

Police in Des Moines have arrested a man who they say was tricked into stealing around $200,000, despite being warned that those on the phone were scammers.

Officers say Loren Esse was convinced that those conning him were actually carrying out an investigation and that he needed to help them move cash.

Now the 71-year-old is facing money laundering charges.

"He started out in this case as a victim," Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI.

"But as he continued on moving this money through these accounts and putting the cash into bitcoin and sending it on, what we realized was that he's actually helping them facilitate this crime unknowingly."

Police had tried to warn Esse that the people he was speaking to were not government officials, but he would not listen.

Parizek said the only way to stop him taking more money from victims was to arrest him.

"There's no detectives high-fiving each other over this. This is not something we are excited about; these scammers are very convincing," Parizek added.

Multiple reports have been made about similar incidents across the Des Moines metro area in recent months.

The Messenger reached out to Des Moines Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.