Elderly Man Arrested for Money Laundering After ‘Unknowingly’ Helping Scammers Steal $200K: Police

Police in Des Moines have arrested a man who they say was tricked into stealing around $200,000, despite being warned that those on the phone were scammers.
Officers say Loren Esse was convinced that those conning him were actually carrying out an investigation and that he needed to help them move cash.
Now the 71-year-old is facing money laundering charges.
"He started out in this case as a victim," Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI.
"But as he continued on moving this money through these accounts and putting the cash into bitcoin and sending it on, what we realized was that he's actually helping them facilitate this crime unknowingly."
Police had tried to warn Esse that the people he was speaking to were not government officials, but he would not listen.
Parizek said the only way to stop him taking more money from victims was to arrest him.
- Son of Colombian President Arrested in Money Laundering Sweep
- Son of Colombia’s President Arrested in Money-Laundering Probe
- Singapore Police Seize $734 Million in Massive Money Laundering Sweep
- Alex Murdaugh Indicted For Federal Conspiracy, Money Laundering
- Man Sentenced to Prison After Stealing Cheese, Trying to Force Elderly Woman to Buy It
- Disbarred Judge Stole Thousands From Elderly Man in Her Care, Used Money to Buy Crypto: Prosecutors
"There's no detectives high-fiving each other over this. This is not something we are excited about; these scammers are very convincing," Parizek added.
Multiple reports have been made about similar incidents across the Des Moines metro area in recent months.
The Messenger reached out to Des Moines Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews