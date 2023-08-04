Elderly Florida Man Charged With Murder in Death of Wife Found Dismembered in Suitcases at Beach - The Messenger
Elderly Florida Man Charged With Murder in Death of Wife Found Dismembered in Suitcases at Beach

Police say blood splatter was found in the couple's apartment and a chain saw was found in a storage unit

Luke Funk
William Lowe (left) and Aydil Barbosa Fontes are shown in photos released by the police department.Delray Beach Police Department

A Florida man is accused of murdering and dismembering his wife after her remains were found in suitcases in the waters off Delray Beach last month.

William Lowe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body charges.

Police say Lowe, 78, fatally shot Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80, in the head before dismembering her.

“This is probably the worst I’ve seen,” Delray Beach police Detective Mike Liberta said at a news conference Thursday announcing the arrest.

Police released an image of one of the suitcases containing dismembered body parts.
Police released an image of one of the suitcases containing dismembered body parts.Delray Beach Police Department

Her remains were found in several suitcases and sports bags on July 21 and July 22.

Witnesses and security video tied Lowe to the scene.

When questioned about his wife’s death, he initially told investigators that she had traveled to Brazil and had been gone for about three weeks.

After his arrest, Lowe refused to give any further information.

Detectives believe he shot her in their apartment, dismembered her with a chainsaw and disposed of her remains along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Blood splatter was found inside the apartment, police confirmed at the news conference.

The chainsaw was found in a storage unit and a gun also was recovered.

Police initially thought the victim was between 35 and 55 years old, and released reconstructed images of what they thought the victim may have looked like.

Fontes was actually 80. Police said the couple was married for about 15 years.

Lowe was being held without bond after pleading not guilty. There is no known motive for the killing.

More News.
