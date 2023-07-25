Elderly Drug Dealer Gets Leniency in Case Tied to Death of ‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams

A plea for mercy from the creator of "The Wire" helped a 71-year-old drug dealer score a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence Tuesday in connection with the fatal overdose of series actor Michael K. Williams.

Carlos "Carlito" Macci had faced a maximum of 20 years after plea-bargaining in April to conspiracy to distribute narcotics as part of a crew that sold heroin and fentanyl-laced heroin in New York City.

But in a letter submitted earlier this month, the creator and head writer of "The Wire," David Simon, pleaded with Manhattan federal Judge Ronnie Abrams to show leniency toward Macci.

Simon said that although he dearly missed Williams, who portrayed armed robber Omar Little, the actor "would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty."'

An image from a surveillance video shows actor Michael K. Williams buying deadly fentanyl-laced heroin in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood on Sept. 5, 2021. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

"First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened," Simon said.

"And second, no possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction."

Michael K. Williams attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The sentence Abrams imposed was far below the 10 years recommended by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System, as well as the 14 to 17-1/2 years called for by federal sentencing guidelines.

"A guidelines sentence here would likely mean Mr. Macci would spend the rest of his life in prison, a draconian and unjust outcome in my view," she said

Abrams also alluded to the deadly combination of fentanyl and heroin that killed Williams in 2021.

Another image shows the Sept. 5, 2021, drug deal in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

"Fentanyl is literally killing people in this city every day, including many people who never intended to buy or use it," she said.

"It’s happening because lacing other drugs with fentanyl makes drug dealers money."

In addition to his prison term, Macci will have to serve three years on supervised release, including one year of in-patient drug treatment.

During Tuesday's court proceeding, federal prosecutor Micah Ferguson argued that Macci should serve time in prison, saying, "This is a difficult case."

"I think the defendant has over 20 prior convictions. Many of them are felony drug offenses," Ferguson said.

"In the last four convictions since 2016, he’s received sentences of time served and they’ve had absolutely no deterrent effect."

The prosecutor added: "In order to try to make some kind of change in Mr. Macci’s life...some further sentence of incarceration is the only chance at doing that."

Defense lawyer Benjamin Zeman countered by saying, "None of us are better off with Carlos Macci dying in prison."

Zeman also asked Abrams to think about Macci as he recited a quote he attributed to Williams.

"We are all works in progress. Everybody is a work in progress," he quoted the actor as having said.

On Sept. 5, 2021, Macci was present when Williams, 54, drove up and bought drugs from co-defendant Irving "Green Eyes" Cartagena in front of an apartment building in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

Williams was found dead in his nearby apartment the following day, still wearing the same clothes he had on when he made the deal.

Macci, Cartagena and two other men were arrested on Feb. 1, 2022.

Cartagena, 40, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and faces sentencing on Aug. 18.