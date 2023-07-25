Elderly Driver’s SUV Crashes Into Senior Living Facility, Leaving Two Injured

On Monday, an 83-year-old driver crashed his SUV into a senior living facility in Massachusetts, seriously injuring at least two people.
The driver plowed his vehicle through an apartment at Woodburn Manor, Nichols Village, in Groveland, Mass, according to WBZ.
The incident caused an 84-year-old resident to be thrown 10-feet into the air, suffering multiple injuries, as per the outlet's reports.
Firefighters utilized the Jaws of Life to extract the driver, who was also gravely injured. However, both victims' injuries have been deemed non-life-threatening.
A third individual was treated at the scene.
"I was in the living room, and all of a sudden, I heard this big - like a boom," resident Joanne Drinan, who lives in the unit above the crash site, told the station. "I wasn't sure what it was. It didn't sound like a crash, but when I looked out in the hallway, I saw nothing. I then looked out the window. Initially, I thought the gas-operated fire pit had exploded because there was so much debris in the courtyard."
Joanne and her husband John cannot return to their apartment due to the extensive damage the building sustained.
John expressed sympathy for the driver, saying, “He’s just had a rough nine months, between his wife's death and this. I feel very bad for him.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
