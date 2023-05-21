El Salvador President Pledges ‘Exhaustive’ Probe into Deadly Stadium Stampede

The President of El Salvador is pledging to take action after a deadly stampede killed at least a dozen sports fans at Cuscatlán Stadium.



In a tweet, President Nayib Bukele said that agencies will carry out an 'exhaustive' investigation into what happened at the stadium.



"Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc." he wrote.



"Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."



Around 90 people were injured along with at least a dozen deaths on Saturday when a 'stampede of fans' tried to enter Cuscatlán Stadium to watch a match between Alianza and FAS, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).



The PNC Director, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, said in a press gaggle that the PNC will, "get down to the last details of the criminal investigation into tonight's incident."



This is a developing story.





