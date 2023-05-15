The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Eighth Horse Death Raises Concerns at Churchill Downs

    Rio Moon was euthanized after he “suffered a catastrophic injury."

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Rio Moon, a three-year-old colt, met a tragic end at Churchill Downs on Sunday. The young horse was euthanized after a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg, occurring just after crossing the finish line, as per the Equibase race chart.

    This unfortunate incident marks the eighth equine death at Churchill Downs in recent weeks. Two horses sustained injuries during the Kentucky Derby races, with an additional five being euthanized in the weeks prior to the event.

    Prominent horse trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr, faced suspension from the Derby following the death of two of his horses within a 72-hour timeframe leading up to the prestigious races.

    The death of Rio Moon amplifies the growing concerns within the equestrian community. In light of these incidents, Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey urged for transparency and action. Speaking to the Associated Press, McGaughey voiced, "That's too many [deaths]. I don’t believe we should hide this issue. We need to openly address what’s happening.”

