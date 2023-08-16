Eggo Enters Into Boozy Brunch With Waffle-Themed Cocktail

Have you ever stared at your waffles and thought, "But how can I drink it?" Eggo has the answer.

The iconic frozen waffle brand announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to create a boozy brunch-inspired liqueur.

Dubbed "Brunch in a Jar," this creamy alcoholic beverage boasts flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, maple syrup, butter, and a hint of bacon, according to a press release.

This drink is currently available at select retailers across the U.S., and online in specific states. For those interested, Sugarlands provides a product locator on its website.

Eggo's "Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream" Kellogg's

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones."

This isn't the first time the two brands have joined forces. In October 2022, they announced the seasonal launch of "Eggo Nog," an after-dinner holiday-inspired drink tailored for parents who love Eggo waffles.

Greg Eidam, master distiller at Sugarlands, recounted the previous collaboration as a "tremendous experience" and says he's "thrilled" to partner with the brand again on another addition to the distillery's Appalachian Sippin' Cream line.