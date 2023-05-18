Egg Prices Drop as Supply Increases and Demand Decreases

After several months of escalating costs, prices for numerous grocery items, including eggs, are beginning to drop.

CNN reports that a shift in the supply-demand equation is primarily responsible for the price drop in eggs: consumer demand is down, and egg supply is up. This change effectively reverses the trend that initially caused egg prices to rise.

Egg prices are known for their volatility. After a sharp increase of around 13.5% in 2022, egg prices dipped by 1.5% in April 2023, according to Yahoo Finance. Business Insider noted that during 2022, consumers across various states were paying between $6 and $10 per carton of eggs, representing a price increase of up to 153%.

In addition to the supply-demand dynamics, another significant factor contributing to the falling egg prices is the reduction in bird flu cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over 52 million birds across the United States died due to Avian influenza, leading to a shortage of egg-laying hens. The CDC reported impacts in at least 47 states as of May 2023

Data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicated approximately 308 million hens were laying eggs for consumption in December 2023, an increase of 20 million from December 2021. The number has continued to rise, with 314 million layer hens recorded as of April.

"The egg market in 2022 was dominated by the bird flu, but this year its absence has been a major factor," said Karyn Rispoli, a senior egg market analyst at Urner Barry, in a CNN interview. Rispoli mentioned that egg prices began to fall in late March.

Although eggs are still more expensive than they were a year ago, prices are predicted to continue falling, as reported by CNN.