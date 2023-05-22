Educator Who Misgendered Student Banned from Teaching Indefinitely

A British teacher has been banned from the profession indefinitely after misgendering a student.

The former math teacher, 33-year-old Joshua Sutcliffe, admitted that he failed to use male pronouns to address a student who had transitioned from female to male, The Telegraph reported.

While Sutcliffe said this was an accident and that he apologized after, the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) found that he failed to treat the student with “dignity and respect” and failed to protect the student’s wellbeing.

TRA also said that it was likely that Sutcliffe referred to the student using female pronouns on multiple occasions, which Sutcliffe denied.

(Darren Jack/The Telegraph)

Sutcliffe was also ruled guilty of misconduct after sharing his views against gay marriage when he was asked by a student. TRA said he failed to consider the impact his stance could have on his students, particularly those who identify as LGBTQIA+.

After the student’s parent complained to The Cherwell School that Sutcliffe was misgendering her child in 2017, Sutcliffe became the subject of a disciplinary hearing. Sutcliffe ended up appearing on a television program to speak about the issue — in which he addressed the student with female pronouns — and was later suspended and fired.

While Sutcliffe showed some level of remorse, TRA said it “fell significantly short of the level expected by the panel.” He was subsequently banned from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school in England. Sutcliffe can apply to remove the ban in 2025.

Sutcliffe said Monday that he was “devastated” by the ruling and plans to appeal it.

“I believe affirming children in gender confusion in the classroom is psychologically damaging for them. I refuse to go against my conscience and cause a child harm and refuse to apologize for that,” Sutcliffe told The Telegraph.