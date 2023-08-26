Educator Accused of Having Sex With Student Was Previously Named ‘Teacher of the Month’ 

A Tennessee teacher arrested last week after an investigation found that she allegedly had sex with a minor had previously received a teacher of the month award.
Casey McGrath, 28, was suspended without pay from her position as a geometry teacher at Central High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in March, according to Fox News Digital, which cited a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Schools District.
An indictment obtained by the outlet says McGrath was accused of "unlawfully and knowingly engag[ing] in sexual penetration with a person of at least 13 years of age, but less than 18.”
The indictment, dated August 14, comes after Central High School students last year voted for McGrath for teacher of the month.
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested McGrath on an aggravated statutory rape charge on Friday, August 18, according to local TV station WTVC.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information. Neither did the Hamilton County Schools District.
But a district spokesperson told WTVC that McGrath is no longer employed by the district.
WTVC examined McGrath’s personnel file, which said she had been under investigation for “inappropriate physical contact with a student that does not result in harm.” The investigation also specifically said the contact between her and the student had been “of a sexual nature.”
An article posted to the student-run news website at Central High said McGrath started at the school in August 2020
She is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on September 6.
