Education Official Pours Cold Water on Florida AP Psych Ban: ‘Can Be Taught in its Entirety’

Florida's Education commissioner is putting a foot down, stating that AP Psychology can be taught in its “entirety” after the department on Thursday banned the teaching of the course, citing its sexual orientation and gender identity content as a violation of state law.

On Friday, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent a letter to Florida school superintendents asking them to continue teaching all of the course’s material, according to CNN.

“In fact, the Department believes that AP Psychology can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate and the course remains listed in our course catalog,” Diaz wrote. “I want to be clear, AP Psychology is and will remain on the course code directory making it available to Florida students.”

The College Board, which oversees AP courses and administers the SAT, said on Friday that the education department’s decision to reverse the ban “represents revised guidance” on teaching AP Psychology.



AP Psychology was the fifth most popular AP course in the state in 2021, according to a College Board report. Over 28,000 Florida students took the class last year, according to the organization.

“We hope now that Florida teachers will be able to teach the full course, including content on gender and sexual orientation, without fear of punishment in the upcoming school year,” said the College Board in a statement, according to CNN.

The organization’s statement comes a day after it advised school districts to teach the course without mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity, following the department’s earlier ban, as those topics are illegal to discuss under state law.

The College Board was referring to the Parental Rights in Education bill which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law last year, banning school teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with students in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis’ office at the time received massive backlash over the legislation, dubbed the “don’t say gay bill,” from the LGBTQ+ community. The bill even fueled the feud between his office and Disney after the then-CEO Bob Chapek opposed the it and vowed to help push back against the legislation.

The Messenger reached out to Florida's Department of Education for comment.

