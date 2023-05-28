As votes come in Turkey's presidential runoff election, incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the lead over challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, says Turkey’s Supreme Election Council head Ahmet Yener.

With 54.6 % of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan has 54.47% of the votes and Kılıçdaroğlu has 45.53%.

Erdogan has been leader of Turkey for 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. If he wins the election, he will be in office for another five years.

This comes two weeks after the first round of voting on May 14 did not determine a winner.

The president previously came out on top in the first round of the election, winning 49.5% of the votes, compared to 44.9% for Kılıçdaroğlu. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party also won a majority in parliament in the first round of the elections.

Erdogan had held a stronger majority over Kilicdaroglu prior to the first round of voting but faced criticism for his handling of the economy, as well as his response to a catastrophic earthquake in February.

Erdogan’s opponent Kılıçdaroğlu is backed by a coalition of six parties and promised a more inclusive future for Turkey – through his platform has shifted in a more nationalist direction.



This is a developing story.