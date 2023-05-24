The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an order against Edmodo, alleging the education technology firm unlawfully collected and used children's data for advertising purposes without parental consent. Edmodo now faces a $6 million penalty despite ceasing operations last year.
Edmodo provided virtual classrooms for millions of U.S. students. However, they failed to secure verifiable parental consent for gathering children's personal data, thereby violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule).
The FTC's proposed order indicates that Edmodo supplied advertisers with the gathered personal data, an action only permissible with the necessary parental approval.
In May 2022, the FTC initiated an investigation into Edmodo's operations. By September, the company had completely ceased operations. The proposed $6 million fine has been suspended due to the company's financial incapability.
- Commercial surveillance and data abuse: The FTC is kicking off a yearslong process to potentially address it
- FTC Investigating Whether Baby-Formula Makers Colluded: Report
- Meta Fined $1.3 Billion Over Data Transfers to U.S.
- Elon Musk’s Social Security Number Leaked by ‘Disgruntled Employee’ in Tesla Data Breach
- The FTC has an ambitious agenda. But will it survive Congress and the Supreme Court?
Should Edmodo attempt a relaunch, the FTC proposes a set of restrictions, including the necessity of explicit parental consent before using personal data for advertising purposes.
The proposed order awaits approval from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews
- Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft ConvictionsNews
- In Turkey’s Presidential Runoff, Refugees Are Almost Certain to LoseNews
- US Navy ‘Impacted’ by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy SecretaryNews
- Hawaii Has Largest Share of America’s ‘Oldest-Old’ People: Census DataNews
- America’s Older Population Grew Fast in 2020: Census DataNews
- Instagram Star Who Modeled Abandoned Clothes at Taiwan Laundromat Dead at 87News