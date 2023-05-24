The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an order against Edmodo, alleging the education technology firm unlawfully collected and used children's data for advertising purposes without parental consent. Edmodo now faces a $6 million penalty despite ceasing operations last year.

Edmodo provided virtual classrooms for millions of U.S. students. However, they failed to secure verifiable parental consent for gathering children's personal data, thereby violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule).

The FTC's proposed order indicates that Edmodo supplied advertisers with the gathered personal data, an action only permissible with the necessary parental approval.

In May 2022, the FTC initiated an investigation into Edmodo's operations. By September, the company had completely ceased operations. The proposed $6 million fine has been suspended due to the company's financial incapability.

Should Edmodo attempt a relaunch, the FTC proposes a set of restrictions, including the necessity of explicit parental consent before using personal data for advertising purposes.

The proposed order awaits approval from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.