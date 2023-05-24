The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Online Education Company Fined $6 Million by FTC for Selling Student Data to Advertisers

    The FTC found that Edmodo violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jonathan Kirn/Getty

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an order against Edmodo, alleging the education technology firm unlawfully collected and used children's data for advertising purposes without parental consent. Edmodo now faces a $6 million penalty despite ceasing operations last year.

    Edmodo provided virtual classrooms for millions of U.S. students. However, they failed to secure verifiable parental consent for gathering children's personal data, thereby violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule).

    The FTC's proposed order indicates that Edmodo supplied advertisers with the gathered personal data, an action only permissible with the necessary parental approval.

    In May 2022, the FTC initiated an investigation into Edmodo's operations. By September, the company had completely ceased operations. The proposed $6 million fine has been suspended due to the company's financial incapability.

    Read More

    Should Edmodo attempt a relaunch, the FTC proposes a set of restrictions, including the necessity of explicit parental consent before using personal data for advertising purposes.

    The proposed order awaits approval from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.