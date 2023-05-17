Ed Sheeran Wins Second Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Two down, two to go!

Global pop star Ed Sheeran is in the thick of several legal battles over the alleged likeness of his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" to the late Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On," and yesterday he won his second of four court cases.

After six days of trial and less than three hours of deliberation, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the alleged infringed song structures were "too common for copyright protection," Reuters reports.

"Let's Get It On," released in 1973, was written by Gaye and Ed Townsend. This particular lawsuit was brought on by Structured Asset Sales LLC, whose CEO, David Pullman, owns one-third of the copyright to Townsend’s catalog.

In the complaint, SAS alleged "Thinking Out Loud" infringed Gaye's sheet music for "Let’s Get It On" and outlines multiple points of plagiarism. It also claims, according to Pitchfork, that Sheeran "experienced a sharp and sudden rise as an international music star in less than eighteen (18) months as a direct result of the commercial success of the release of 'Thinking Out Loud.'"

"Thinking Out Loud" reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015. Townsend's heirs sued Sheeran for copyright infringement in 2017, saying that Sheeran's track copied the "heart" of Gaye's song, and asked for a share of the profits. Their lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month.

Sheeran's attorneys argued, "Any similarities between the songs involve basic musical building blocks that cannot be copyrighted."

Judge Stanton agreed. “It is an unassailable reality that the chord progression and harmonic rhythm in ‘Let’s Get It On’ are so commonplace, in isolation and in combination, that to protect their combination would give ‘Let’s Get It On’ an impermissible monopoly over a basic musical building block,” he wrote in the filing.

Sheeran celebrated the win outside of the courthouse yesterday. "I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake," he said.

"It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song when we've put so much work into our livelihoods."