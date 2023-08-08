Couple ‘Still Grateful’ After Ed Sheeran Concert Gender Reveal Mix-Up

Although Ed Sheeran's first time aiding in a gender reveal was marked by a mix-up when he was given the baby's wrong sex, the parents-to-be still thought the announcement was "Perfect."
Sheeran on Saturday paused his Kansas City, Missouri, concert to help two fans announce their baby's gender. The English singer excitedly shared the couple's news that was sealed away in a decorated envelope: they were having a girl. Fans went wild at the news as the couple embraced.
"Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome," he told the couple. "It's very awesome. Congratulations."
But the couple, who are big fans of Sheeran's music and danced to "Perfect" as their wedding song, told The Messenger they later learned they were having a boy.
Erica Garcia Gomez, 21, said a family friend who helped orchestrate the surprise wrote down Garcia Gomez's gender and not the baby's by mistake. An ultrasound on Monday confirmed the sex of their first baby, she said.
But the snafu only made the reveal more memorable, Garcia Gomez said. The Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, couple struggled with fertility issues for over two years and were thrilled to be having a baby — regardless of gender. Now, they will begin trading their pink baby items for blue.
“We just want to say thank you to Ed Sheeran, obviously, for doing this for us," Garcia Gomez said. "We’re grateful, and it was a night we will never forget."
Sheeran posted a video of his gender reveal assist on his Instagram with the caption "My first gender reveal."
