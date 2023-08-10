Ecuadorian Gang Takes Credit for Killing Anti-Corruption Candidate

Ecuador’s second-biggest criminal gang took credit on Thursday for the assassination of a presidential candidate who had campaigned against the nexus of politics and organized crime.

Fernando Villavicencio, a member of Ecuador’s national assembly, was gunned down after a campaign stop in northern Quito on Wednesday night, rattling the country ahead of its August 20 elections.

A suspect in the murder was killed after a shootout with police, and six others were arrested, the attorney general's office said. Nine people, including a candidate for the national assembly and two police officers, were injured in the spray of gunfire that killed Villavicencio.



On Thursday the 8,000-member Los Lobos criminal organization released a video showing a roomful of members draped in black balaclavas flashing gang signs and waving rifles and submachine guns as they claimed credit for the bloodshed.

Members of Los Lobos gang took credit for the August 9 assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Redpres Noticias/X

Los Lobos is notorious for prison violence that killed over 315 inmates in 2021. The gang is a splinter from Ecuador's most prominent criminal group, Los Choneros.

Before Los Lobos claimed responsibility, Los Choneros were the top suspects after the gang threatened Villavicencio last week, BBC reported.

Hailing from the Andean province of Chimborazo, Villavicencio, was a former union member at state oil company and later a journalist who denounced alleged millions in oil contract losses.

Outgoing President Guillermo Lasso vowed the "crime will not go unpunished" and declared a state of emergency–and three days of mourning.