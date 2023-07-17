Eco-Protesters Vandalize Walmart Heiress’ Superyacht: ‘You Consume, Others Suffer’

Environmental activists claimed responsibility for dousing a $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in black and red paint as it sat docked in Ibiza on Sunday.



As the yacht's crew members scrambled to deter them with hoses, members of Futuro Vegetal, a high-profile climate protest group in Spain, unveiled a sign that read "You Consume, Others Suffer."

The group was reportedly acting at the direction of Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, a different environmentalist group that has called for an end to private jet and luxury travel emissions.



Just days earlier, protesters from both groups sprayed yellow and black paint on a private jet, and one activist glued himself to the plane. Spanish police arrested four protesters following that incident and held them for about nine hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

"It is the people at the top of the social pyramid who put all life on the planet at their service, forcing us to work to sustain their system, exploiting animals and destroying the territory no matter how much suffering and death it implies," Futuro Vegetal said in a statement, translated from Spanish.



The group said two of its protesters in the yacht incident were detained by police but are expected to be released later today.



With a net worth of $8.7 billion, Walton Laurie, the daughter of Walmart co-founder Bud Walton, is currently listed as 254th on Forbes' billionaires list. She inherited a stake in Walmart after her father's death in 1995.



The largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands, Walton's Kaos is the length of a football field and can accommodate 34 guests and 41 crew members, according to Super Yacht Times.

