Eco-Friendly Paper Straws Contain Dangerous ‘Forever Chemicals’: Study

Poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, have been found to be harmful to humans and the environment

Blake Harper
Study found that ‘forever chemicals’ were in the majority of paper and bamboo straws testedGrace Cary/Getty Images

A recent study has revealed that straws made of seemingly biodegradable materials may still contain 'forever chemicals' that may be harmful to both humans and the environment.

Researchers tested 39 brands of commercially available drinking straws — a mix of paper, bamboo, glass, stainless steel, and plastic — for the study, published on August 25 in the journal Food Additives and Contaminants. They found that the majority contained poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS, also known as 'forever chemicals,' are man-made long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies have linked PFAS to a variety of health problems, including cancer, reproductive problems, and weakened childhood immunity.

The study found that the brands of paper straws were the most likely to have PFAS, with 90% of the brands tested returning positive results. 80% of bamboo, 75% of plastic straws, and 40% of glass straws were also found to contain "forever chemicals." Steel was the only material in the study where every brand was free of PFAS.

While the study notes the presence of these chemicals in the straws, it is worth noting that the straws in the study were essentially pulverized in order to detect PFAS. It's unclear how many of the "forever chemicals" a person would ingest while sipping.

In a statement, the researchers note that the risk to human health is "limited" but they also note that the buildup of PFAS could cause harm.

“Small amounts of PFAS, while not harmful in themselves, can add to the chemical load already present in the body,” said Dr. Thimo Groffen, a University of Antwerp environmental scientist and co-author of the study. 

This study was conducted in Belgium and used straws commercially available on the Belgian market. A 2021 study on U.S.-based straws found similar results.

