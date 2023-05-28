eBay Founder Donates to Defund the Police Causes While Investing Millions in Private Security Start-up

Pierre Omidyar, the billionaire founder of eBay, invested millions of dollars in a private security start-up – branded as the 'Uber for bodyguards' – all while publicly supporting defunding the police, according to a report.

Omidyar poured investment dollars into Bond, a personal security app whose customers can book bodyguards.

“With the Bond platform, bodyguards are no longer just for celebrities and executives,” the website reads.

James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

While he was investing in security services, Omidyar was also donating to several causes which support defunding the police, independent journalist Lee Fang reports.

Omidyar’s private foundation gave $300,000 to The Movement for Black Lives and $100,000 to one of their partner organizations, Equity and Transformation.

According to Fang, multiple foundations associated with Omidyar also donated to sponsors of the website DefundPolice.org.

In spite of these contributions, Omidyar was also giving money to Bond, a security company, whose advisors include former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly.

According to Bond’s website, their team consists of “top-level military personal [sic], members of the intelligence community and defense experts.”



