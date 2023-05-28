The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    eBay Founder Donates to Defund the Police Causes While Investing Millions in Private Security Start-up

    The security company's advisors include former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Pierre Omidyar, the billionaire founder of eBay, invested millions of dollars in a private security start-up – branded as the 'Uber for bodyguards' – all while publicly supporting defunding the police, according to a report.

    Omidyar poured investment dollars into Bond, a personal security app whose customers can book bodyguards. 

    “With the Bond platform, bodyguards are no longer just for celebrities and executives,” the website reads. 

    James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images
    Read More

    While he was investing in security services, Omidyar was also donating to several causes which support defunding the police, independent journalist Lee Fang reports. 

    Omidyar’s private foundation gave $300,000 to The Movement for Black Lives and $100,000 to one of their partner organizations, Equity and Transformation. 

    According to Fang, multiple foundations associated with Omidyar also donated to sponsors of the website DefundPolice.org. 

    In spite of these contributions, Omidyar was also giving money to Bond, a security company, whose advisors include former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly. 

    According to Bond’s website, their team consists of “top-level military personal [sic], members of the intelligence community and defense experts.”

     

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.