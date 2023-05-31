Eat These (Surprising) Foods To Fight Off Memory Loss, New Study Says

A new study suggests certain foods and drinks may be key to thwarting the memory loss that often accompanies old age.

In the study published Tuesday in PNAS, researchers at Columbia University, Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard, and the University of Reading found diets low in flavanols — nutrients found in certain vegetables and fruits — may contribute to natural loss of memory as people age.

Some older adults who were given flavanol supplements daily over the course of the three-year study scored better on tests designed to detect memory loss, according to a press release from Columbia University.

Adults over the age of 60 who were mildly flavanol-deficient saw the largest benefit.

“The improvement among study participants with low-flavanol diets was substantial and raises the possibility of using flavanol-rich diets or supplements to improve cognitive function in older adults,” study co-leader Adam Brickman, a professor of neuropsychology at Columbia, said in a statement.

According to Healthline, flavanols are found in onions, kale, grapes, red wine, tea, peaches, berries, tomatoes, lettuce, scallions, and broccoli.

The study was partially funded by a branch of Mars, Inc., the chocolate and candy manufacturer.

Scott Small, the study's senior author and a professor of neurology at Columbia, said a "crowning achievement" of 20th century nutrition science was the identification of nutrients critical to the development of an infant's nervous system.

“In this century, as we are living longer research is starting to reveal that different nutrients are needed to fortify our aging minds," Small said in a statement.

"Our study, which relies on biomarkers of flavanol consumption, can be used as a template by other researchers to identify additional, necessary nutrients.”

According to researchers, more than 3,500 healthy older adults participated in the study and received either a daily flavanol supplement or a placebo pill for three years.

Overall, memory test scores improved only a little for the group at large who were taking the supplement. Many of the participants were already eating a diet rich with flavanols, according to the release.

"But at the end of the first year of taking the flavanol supplement, participants who reported consuming a poorer diet and had lower baseline levels of flavanols saw their memory scores increase by an average of 10.5% compared to placebo and 16% compared to their memory at baseline," the release said.

a cup with fresh brewed green tea hold within two hands

"Annual cognitive testing showed the improvement observed at one year was sustained for at least two more years."

Other experts, however, have disagreed with the study's findings.

“I’m afraid that the results obtained do not support the claim that flavanols improve memory function," David Curtis, a professor at the University College London's Genetics Institute, told Science Media Centre.

"Even in the group who initially had low flavanol consumption, those taking a flavanol supplement for years had about the same memory function as those taking placebo and any differences were well within chance expectation."

The researchers behind the study said their report alone cannot be used to definitively state that low intake of flavanols alone can create memory loss, but the results strongly suggest flavanol deficiency can be a driver of the cognitive issue.

Small said research is now needed to confirm the effect flavanols have on the brain, such as a clinical trial to restore flavanol in adults who have deficiencies.

“Age-related memory decline is thought to occur sooner or later in nearly everyone, though there is a great amount of variability,” Small said.

“If some of this variance is partly due to differences in dietary consumption of flavanols, then we would see an even more dramatic improvement in memory in people who replenish dietary flavanols when they’re in their 40s and 50s.”