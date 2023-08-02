Earth Overshoot Day: Aug. 2 Marks the Point Humanity Exhausted the Resources the Planet Can Produce in a Year - The Messenger
Earth Overshoot Day: Aug. 2 Marks the Point Humanity Exhausted the Resources the Planet Can Produce in a Year

Scientists say humanity is burning through nearly twice the amount of resources that the Earth can replenish each year

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
A view of Earth from space.NASA

The people of Earth have already exhausted Earth’s resources for the year that the planet can regenerate, according to a group of researchers.

Aug. 2, 2023, is this year’s Earth Overshoot Day.

To determine the date of Earth Overshoot Day for each year, the independent think tank Global Footprint Network (GFN) calculates the number of days of that year that the planet can provide for humanity’s total "ecological footprint" and renew the resources.

Humanity has shattered its ecological budget: data indicate that carbon emissions combined with all other human demands on the biosphere consume more than 175% of what the Earth replenishes—in effect, humanity now uses nearly two planets, according to the GFN.

Its statistics show that half of the world’s biocapacity is used to produce and distribute food. The group claims the Earth Overshoot Day could move 32 days later in the year if food loss and waste was prevented, there was a move toward plant-based foods and regenerative practices were used.

The group’s scientists say the overshoot is only possible for a limited time before ecosystems begin to degrade and possibly collapse.

These are the dates given to countries to mark when they will start consuming more resources than can be supported by the planet.
These are the dates given to countries to mark when they will start consuming more resources than can be supported by the planet. (Credit: Global Footprint Network)Global Footprint Network

The first Overshoot Day, in 1971, fell on Christmas. The date has since been falling earlier in the year, with some exceptions. In 2020, it fell back to August 22 due to the pandemic lockdowns. In a bit of good news, this year's date is five days later than last year's, showing that the pace of consumption is slowing.

The group also gives each country its own date for depleting its annual "budget" of resources. The U.S. Overshoot Day for 2023 was on March 13.  It shared the date with Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The three countries are big producers and exporters of oil and natural gas.

Jamaica was heralded as having the best overshoot day (December 20), while Qatar had the worst (February 10).

