Earth Could Hit Its Highest Temperature in Modern History in Death Valley This Weekend

Death Valley, California, is notorious for it's extreme heat, but it's possible the desert preserve may cross a new atmospheric threshold this weekend to reach the highest recorded temperature on Earth in modern history.

As an oppressive heat wave continues to grip the Southwest, forecasts from the National Weather Service show the area around Furnace Creek in the national park is expected to hit a high near 128 degrees on Saturday, dropping to a low of only 99 degrees at night.

And on Sunday, temperatures are anticipated to soar even higher, with a high of 130 degrees, before dropping to around 100 later that evening.

One hundred thirty degrees would tie the highest reliable records, set in Death Valley in 2020 and 2021.

Forecasts from Thursday night put the park at a high of 131 degrees on Sunday, which would be the highest reading in the modern era (and be on par with the internal temperature of a medium rare steak.)

The designation of the all-time hottest day ever recorded on Earth is up for debate, however.

A record 134 degrees set at Death Valley on July 10, 1913 is technically considered the current record, and is recognized by the National Parks Service as the highest temperature ever reached at Furnace Creek and on the planet, period.

But meteorologists have come to dispute the reliability of that reading, especially as other record highs from the early 1900s have come under question.

In 2012, for instance, the World Meteorological Organization disallowed the previous record of 136.4 degrees recorded at El Azizia, Libya on Sept. 13, 1922, citing "potentially problematical instrumentation" and an inexperienced observer, among other reasons.

“The old Death Valley record from July 1913 is 100% bogus (not just 99.9% such), as are all other temperature readings of 130 degrees Fahrenheit or higher from Africa in the past,” Christoper Burt, a weather records expert who was part of the WMO team that made the conclusion about the Libya record, told Yale Climate Connections in 2021.

Despite the potential for recorded-breaking, sweltering temperatures this weekend, tourists have continued to flock to Death Valley in recent days, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s very hot. I mean, especially when there’s a breeze, you would think that maybe that would give you some slight relief from the heat, but it just really does feel like an air blow dryer just going back in your face,” Alessia Dempster, who was visiting from Edinburgh, Scotland, told the AP.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada was in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The service warned of an "extreme risk of heat-related illness for anyone exposed to the heat for a prolonged period.

"Several days of extreme heat will result in a major concern for life-threatening heat illnesses for anyone outside for an extended period," the agency said.

"Anyone without access to adequate indoor cooling will be especially vulnerable as overnight temperatures will provide very little, if any, overnight relief from the heat."

More than 113 million Americans were living under active heat advisories on Friday, as triple-digit temperatures have swept across Oregon, the Southwest and on through south Florida.

The life-threatening and pervasive heat comes after the hottest week ever recorded for Earth.

On July 5th, the average global temperature was 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit — a record set just two days after the previous record was reached.