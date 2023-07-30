Early Morning Shooting in Chicago Leaves 1 Woman Dead, Multiple Injured - The Messenger
Early Morning Shooting in Chicago Leaves 1 Woman Dead, Multiple Injured

The victims were women who ranged in age from 20 to 33 years old

Yelena Dzhanova
One woman died and eight others sustained injuries after an early morning shooting in Chicago, police said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Chicago Police Department said the woman who died was 21.

None of the victims have been identified publicly yet. Chicago police, in response to The Messenger's request for more information, said the victims were women who ranged in age from 20 to 33 years old.

Flashing lights on a police car
One 28-year-old victim received eight bullets to the torso and is now in critical conditionDouglas Sacha/Getty Images
Police said the incident occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday, when multiple individuals drove up to a group of women in a black Jeep and got out of the car. Then they started shooting at the women.

The 21-year-old woman got shot in the face. When emergency services arrived at the scene, she was immediately transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

One woman got shot in the chest eight times and is in critical condition.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of this victim who was killed," the Twitter statement said. "We are also walking alongside those injured in this shooting and those who were present and witnessed this reprehensible act of violence."

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

