E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary Trump

E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who was recently awarded $5 million in damages after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, is teaming up with the former president’s niece and critic to produce an online romance novel.
Mary Trump and Carroll’s online novel will be released in a serialized format on the email newsletter platform Substack, Carroll announced Thursday on her Substack page. Jennifer Taub, an author and law professor, will be editing the novel, Trump will be writing the novel and Carroll will be responding to reader comments, Taub said on her Substack.
The three joined an online knitting circle during the pandemic, where they became close and talked about writing a romance movie together, the New York Times reported. The idea then switched to a serialized romance novel as all three have Substack newsletters. Thus, the idea for “The Italian Lesson” was born.
A teaser of the story is available now on their shared Substack, Backstory Serial, and the plot will follow an American woman on a quest to reinvent herself through opening a cafe in a fictional town in Tuscany where she meets a handsome vineyard owner.
The writers weren’t sure whether the novel could be classified as “erotic,” but did agree one thing: the Substack will be a “no-politcs zone,” Carroll told the New York Times.
Carroll, Trump and Taub have all previously published books. In 2019, Carroll’s memoir, “What Do We Need Men For?,” laid the ground work for her future lawsuit against the former president, as she accused him of raping her in the 1990s. Trump’s 2020 tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” put her uncle, the former president, in the crosshairs. Taub’s most recent book is “Big Dirty Money: Making White Collar Criminals Pay.”
The collaborative novel will be released twice-weekly and will be free to read for the first three weeks, and then cost $60 a year or $6 a month for a subscription.
