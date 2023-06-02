The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary Trump

    Jennifer Taub, an author and law professor, will edit the novel, Trump will handle the writing and Carroll will be responding to reader comments

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    E. Jean Carroll and Mary Trump are collaborating on a serialized romance novel Stephanie Keith/ Getty Images and Johnny Nunez/Getty images

    E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who was recently awarded $5 million in damages after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, is teaming up with the former president’s niece and critic to produce an online romance novel.

    Mary Trump and Carroll’s online novel will be released in a serialized format on the email newsletter platform Substack, Carroll announced Thursday on her Substack page. Jennifer Taub, an author and law professor, will be editing the novel, Trump will be writing the novel and Carroll will be responding to reader comments, Taub said on her Substack.

    The three joined an online knitting circle during the pandemic, where they became close and talked about writing a romance movie together, the New York Times reported. The idea then switched to a serialized romance novel as all three have Substack newsletters. Thus, the idea for “The Italian Lesson” was born.

    A teaser of the story is available now on their shared Substack, Backstory Serial, and the plot will follow an American woman on a quest to reinvent herself through opening a cafe in a fictional town in Tuscany where she meets a handsome vineyard owner.

    Read More

    The writers weren’t sure whether the novel could be classified as “erotic,” but did agree one thing: the Substack will be a “no-politcs zone,” Carroll told the New York Times.

    Carroll, Trump and Taub have all previously published books. In 2019, Carroll’s memoir, “What Do We Need Men For?,” laid the ground work for her future lawsuit against the former president, as she accused him of raping her in the 1990s. Trump’s 2020 tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” put her uncle, the former president, in the crosshairs. Taub’s most recent book is “Big Dirty Money: Making White Collar Criminals Pay.”

    The collaborative novel will be released twice-weekly and will be free to read for the first three weeks, and then cost $60 a year or $6 a month for a subscription.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.