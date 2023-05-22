The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    E. Jean Carroll Wants to Add Trump’s CNN Remarks to $10 Million Defamation Suit

    “He doubled down on his prior defamatory statements, asserting to an audience all too ready to cheer him on," Carroll's lawyers wrote.

    Ben Feuerherd
    Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has requested she be allowed to amend her original defamation suit against former President Donald Trump — in part because of statements he made at a CNN town hall event after a jury found him liable of sexual abuse against the writer.

    In a proposed amended complaint to the Manhattan federal court lawsuit, Carroll’s attorneys highlighted statements Trump made at the town hall earlier this month, arguing they were “false, insulting” claims.

    “He doubled down on his prior defamatory statements, asserting to an audience all too ready to cheer him on that ‘I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,’ that he did not sexually assault Carroll, and that her account—which had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers one day before—was a ‘fake,’ ‘made up story’ invented by a ‘whack job’,” the proposed amended suit states.

    “Those statements resulted in enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live TV,” it adds.

    She is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages.

    E. Jean Carroll leaves court
    (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Trump was found liable of sexually abusing Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s and later making defamatory statements about the encounter by a Manhattan federal court jury on May 9.

    The proposed amended complaint was filed in a separate defamation suit brought in the same court in 2019.

    The suit has been tied up in litigation since 2019 after the Trump-era Justice Department sought to intervene and take over the defense on the then-president’s behalf.

    In a memo requesting she be allowed to file the amended complaint Monday, Carroll’s attorney argued Trump “has sought to delay and evade these proceedings in every way he could.”

    An attorney for Trump did not immediately respond.

