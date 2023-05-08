E. Jean Carroll Trial: Trump Misses Deadline to Testify, Closing Arguments Set

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the former columnist who alleged that Trump raped in 1996 and later defamed her when he denied it happened, are set to give closing arguments on Monday in Manhattan.

The judge on Thursday gave Trump until Sunday at 5 p.m. to request to testify after the former president had posted a video saying he was cutting his trip to Ireland short "to confront" Carroll and said he would “probably attend” the trial. That deadline has now passed.

The 2024 presidential candidate's lawyers confirmed his decision to decline to testify in an email, according to the Associated Press.

While Carroll testified for several days along with 11 witnesses, Trump did not attend the trial, and his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, did not call any witnesses. Instead, jurors watched a video of Trump's deposition, given in October 2022.

In the deposition, which has been made public, Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples, called Carroll a "nut job," repeatedly denied the rape occurred and dismissed the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women's genitals as as "locker room talk."

The jury also heard accounts from two women, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, who have also accused Trump of sexual assault. The former president has denied their accusations.

Carroll's friend Carol Martin, who said Carroll told her about the rape two days after it happened, testified last week saying, “I believed it then and I believe it today.”

The jury deliberations are expected to begin on Tuesday. Carroll is seeking monetary damages.