    E. Jean Carroll ‘Overwhelmed with Joy’ for Women After Trump Verdict

    Author E. Jean Carroll detailed her exchange with Donald Trump’s lawyer after the $5 million verdict and said it’s “not about the money.”

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    E. Jean Carroll appeared on several morning shows Wednesday where she expressed her joy for women after a New York jury awarded the author $5 million for battery and defamation against Donald Trump.

    She also said she told Trump's lawyer shortly after the verdict that the former president was guilty of all her accusations, including rape. “He did it, and you know it,” she recalled telling him. 

    Trump was accused of raping Carroll in a New York department store in the ‘90s, something he repeatedly denied, leading to the eventual defamation suit. The jury did not find the former president guilty of rape in the civil trial. Carroll revealed she had an exchange with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina about the rape accusation following the verdict. 

    Carroll added that the money was never a motivator. “This is not about the money. This is about getting my name back,” she said. 

    Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan joined Carroll for the interview and promised they would be collecting the damages Trump was ordered to pay.

    In early Truth Social posts on Wednesday, Trump again denied any wrongdoing and claimed the Carroll trial was a “witch hunt” tainted by a biased judge.

