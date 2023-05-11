E. Jean Carroll Considering Suing Trump Again Over CNN Comments: Report

The writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded a $5 million judgment by a Manhattan jury this week in her civil case against Donald Trump, is considering filing a new lawsuit against the former president, according to an interview with her lawyer published in the New York Times on Thursday.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Roberta Kaplan told the Times. Kaplan represented Carroll in her defamation and sexual abuse suit against Trump. A jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation on Tuesday.

The following day, Trump appeared on a chaotic CNN town hall event in which he mocked Carroll as a "wack job" and called her claim that he assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s "fake" and a "made up story."

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Carroll said to the Times.

“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America...They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a caveman view.”

Should Carroll file a new lawsuit, it would be her third against the former president. She has another defamation suit pending that Trump's lawyers are contesting under the theory that he was protected when he made the comments in question because he was a sitting president.