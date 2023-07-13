E-commerce CEO Fires 90% of Support Staff After AI Outperforms Them - The Messenger
E-commerce CEO Fires 90% of Support Staff After AI Outperforms Them

Suumit Shah argued that using the chatbot led to instant response times for customers and brought down costs by 85%

Dan Gooding
An Indian tech CEO’s decision to fire most of his customer support team in favor of AI has been heavily criticizedGetty Images

An Indian tech CEO is facing backlash online for using an AI chatbot as an excuse to lay off 90% of his customer support staff.

Shah's company, Dukaan, allows users to create their own e-commerce store.

He said that, like many startups, profitability needed to be prioritized. "Why would someone with a tech/product expertise work as a support agent?" he tweeted. "It’s like - Lionel Messi doing a full-time job at Decathlon. Though the theory has some merit, it is ultimately flawed."

He told Insider that 23 people were laid off as a result of the decision, made back in September 2022.

The 31-year-old's decision did gain some support, but it also drew a lot of criticism. "Support isn’t just pasting canned responses after searching a set of knowledge base FAQs," one reply said. "If that’s what you think support is, your product will be garbage for sure. It is the single most vital interface with your customers because issues they face will be fielded by support."

Shah has now switched off replies to his thread, but that hasn't stopped people from quoting the post and having their say. "Never ever become emotional or get attached to a company or to your bosses/CEOs. They will snatch the last bite of your food from your mouth if it gives them some profit," said one user.

"The lack of empathy and self-reflection in this post is astounding," another commented. "I get that businesses sometimes have difficult choices to make, but using this for marketing is a new low."

Shah did tell Insider he maybe shouldn't have posted about this on social media, but he didn't regret the layoffs. His 14-tweet thread ends with a plug for new roles now being offered at his company.

