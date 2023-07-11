Dying Connecticut Woman Gets Final Wish to See Her Horse One Last Time - The Messenger
Dying Connecticut Woman Gets Final Wish to See Her Horse One Last Time

Karina Courtmanche has owned Bella, now 30 years old, since the horse was a foal

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
An Arab horse at grass in summer.Kit Houghton/Getty Images

A 79-year-old Connecticut woman in hospice care received her dying wish to be reunited with the horse she had owned for some 30 years, an ABC News affiliate in the state reported.

Karina Courtmanche requested to see her horse Bella, who lives on a farm in Bethany, Connecticut.

Courtmanche has owned Bella, now 30 years old, since the horse was a foal, KLTV reported.

Hospice care workers were able to transport Courtmanche to the farm in an ambulance, so she could continue to be cared for during the trip.

Once there, Courtmanche was able to see Bella, pet her nose and feed her a carrot.

Bella will remain at the farm, known as Bittersweet Farm, once Courtmanche passes.

