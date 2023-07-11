Dying Connecticut Woman Gets Final Wish to See Her Horse One Last Time

TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
A 79-year-old Connecticut woman in hospice care received her dying wish to be reunited with the horse she had owned for some 30 years, an ABC News affiliate in the state reported.
Karina Courtmanche requested to see her horse Bella, who lives on a farm in Bethany, Connecticut.
Courtmanche has owned Bella, now 30 years old, since the horse was a foal, KLTV reported.
Hospice care workers were able to transport Courtmanche to the farm in an ambulance, so she could continue to be cared for during the trip.
Read More
- Connecticut Moves to Prohibit Anyone Under 18 From Getting a Marriage License
- Building Collapses in New Haven, Connecticut, People Trapped
- Terminally Ill Doctor Gets Dying Wish When A Friend Helps Her Book ‘Moonshot’ Concerts for Cancer Patients
- Connecticut Latest to Aim for Zero-Emission Cars by 2035
- Prominent Connecticut Pastor Struck and Killed by Police Car While Getting Mail
Once there, Courtmanche was able to see Bella, pet her nose and feed her a carrot.
Bella will remain at the farm, known as Bittersweet Farm, once Courtmanche passes.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews