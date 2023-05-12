Dwight Howard Sparks Furious Backlash in China After Calling Taiwan a Country

Dwight Howard, the former NBA star, has triggered controversy in China after he referred to Taiwan as a country appearing in a tourism promotional video with Taiwan's vice president earlier this week.

Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards, a T1 league team in Taiwan, last year. He's already apologized for the words.

“Since I came to Taiwan, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation of this country," he said in the video, posted online on Tuesday. "This place makes me feel so much love."

The Chinese government regards democratic Taiwan as a rogue province that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Howard appeared in the video with Taiwan Vice President William Lai, who is now the Democratic Progressive Party nominee for president in next year's election.

In the clip, Lai plays the director, telling Howard that as part of the campaign, foreign tourists are invited to spend a night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building.

"That is crazy! I don't even know that's legal in my country or not," Howard says.

"That's why Taiwan is a free country," Lai tells him.

"OK! I like it," Howard replies.

According to CNN, the video received immediate backlash, with the hashtag "Howard Taiwan independence" topping trending topics on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, on Friday morning.

Later in the day, the hashtag had generated more than 400 million views, with users demanding an apology and alleging Howard is a supporter of Taiwan independence.

On Friday, Howard told Taiwanese reporters that using the word "country," was part of a "communication barrier" for him, according to the cable news network.

“Where I’m from if I say I wanna go to the country, it doesn’t not mean that place is a country," Howard said. "It’s just how we talk.

“If I offended anyone in China I apologize," he added. "It was not my intention to harm anyone with what I said in the commercial.

“I am not a politician. I don’t want to get involved in any politics… I have the utmost respect for Chinese people and utmost respect for Taiwanese people, so it was never my intent to disrespect nobody.”

In 2015, Howard inked a $15.7 million deal with Peak, the Chinese sportswear manufacturer, for a multi-year contract that included the release of a Howard signature shoe.

The incident is not the first time American star stirred controversy in China.

In 2021, wrestling star and actor John Cena went viral after apologizing in Chinese after he also referred to Taiwan as a country as he spoke to a Taiwanese broadcaster to promote the ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise.

And in 2019, the Chinese Basketball Association suspended its relationship with the Houston Rockets after general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong that year.