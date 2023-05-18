Duolingo and Crunchyroll Team Up to Teach Japanese to Anime Fans

Anime fans can now learn Japanese while enjoying their favorite animated series, including "Naruto and Dragon Ball Z," as reported by USA Today.

Language learning platform Duolingo and anime streaming leader Crunchyroll have teamed up to create immersive Japanese lessons, drawing on content from popular anime series.

This collaboration extends to several cross-promotions, as reported by Gamespot. Premium Crunchyroll subscribers will benefit from two free months of Duolingo's premium service, while Duolingo users will enjoy a month of ad-free streaming on Crunchyroll.

Future Japanese courses on Duolingo will incorporate close to 50 memorable phrases from renowned series. Crunchyroll, in turn, will highlight shows with straightforward scripts to help beginners broaden their vocabulary.

Driven by the surge of Japanese media, trade shows, and video games in the U.S., Japanese has become the third most sought-after language for American learners, a Duolingo spokesperson told USA Today.

As of 2021, Crunchyroll boasted over 5 million subscribers and 120 million registered users in the U.S., as reported by Fierce Video. Additionally, Netflix disclosed that nearly half of its 222 million subscribers watched some anime in the same year.

The global anime market, valued at $28.6 billion in 2022, is projected to grow nearly 10% annually through 2030, according to a forecast by Grand View Research.