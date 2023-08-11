Duo Busted Using T-Shirt Canon to Shoot Contraband over Alabama Prison Walls

Two men armed with a T-shirt cannon were apprehended near a correctional facility in Alabama Wednesday night, Huntsville's WAFF-TV reported.
A nearby duffle bag contained a pair of cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape as well as a night-vision monocular. The identity of the objects wasn't immediately clear. The pair were apparently attempting to launch the contraband over the facility's fences.
Authorities had responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on a road near the Limestone Correctional Facility in Alabama's Limestone County. When police approached, the vehicle fled, initiating a chase. The pursuit ended in the cul-de-sac of a nearby neighborhood.
Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade were charged with promoting prison contraband, trespassing about prisons, and attempting to elude. McDade had been released from a different correctional facility this past February.
Andrews and McDade were brought to the Limestone County Detention Center for processing.
Andrews is being held on $78,500, while McDade's bail was set at $158,000.
- Watch Miranda Lambert’s Epic Response to Seeing a ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ T-Shirt
- Former Alabama Corrections Officer Arrested on Contraband, Bribery Charges
- Was your T-shirt made using forced labor? A new U.S. law takes aim at ‘made in Xinjiang’
- Northwestern Coaches, Staffers Wear ‘Cats Against The World’ T-shirts Despite Hazing Scandal
- Sent Home Twice for Gender T-shirt, 7th Grader May Sue School
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews