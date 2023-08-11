Duo Busted Using T-Shirt Canon to Shoot Contraband over Alabama Prison Walls

Two men armed with a T-shirt cannon were apprehended near a correctional facility in Alabama Wednesday night, Huntsville's WAFF-TV reported.



A nearby duffle bag contained a pair of cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape as well as a night-vision monocular. The identity of the objects wasn't immediately clear. The pair were apparently attempting to launch the contraband over the facility's fences.



Authorities had responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on a road near the Limestone Correctional Facility in Alabama's Limestone County. When police approached, the vehicle fled, initiating a chase. The pursuit ended in the cul-de-sac of a nearby neighborhood.



Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade were charged with promoting prison contraband, trespassing about prisons, and attempting to elude. McDade had been released from a different correctional facility this past February.



Andrews and McDade were brought to the Limestone County Detention Center for processing.



Andrews is being held on $78,500, while McDade's bail was set at $158,000.