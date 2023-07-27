Duo Arrested for Impersonating Contractors and Damaging Homes to Drum Up Business

Two men were arrested in Minnetonka, Minnesota, for allegedly posing as construction contractors and deliberately damaging homes to create business, according to police.

Officials say that the traveling duo approached a homeowner and offered to fix her chimney. The men handed her photos of the damaged chimney and a childlike, handwritten invoice with multiple spelling errors. She called the company listed on the invoice and found out that the men were not affiliated with them.

The woman also found broken pieces of her chimney in the backyard. She called the police, who came to her house on Tuesday and arrested the suspects as they returned to do the work.

“The individual in this case did what we want people to do,” Minnetonka Police Captain Andy Gardner said in a statement. “She asked the work crew for identification and more information. When it didn’t make sense, she called the police.”

The 88-year-old woman was approached by the crew last Friday offering a free inspection after claiming they had spotted damage to her chimney.

"They told me they had drones going over the houses and they detected that my chimney had cracks in it," the homeowner, who was not identified, told KARE 11. "I was skeptical but I thought it was possible."

But when the two men returned the next day, she grew even more suspicious, especially after seeing broken pieces of her chimney in the yard.

"They just put a ladder up and went up on my roof, and then he showed me a picture of my chimney that had a big hole in it," she said.

The woman checked the construction company's website and noticed that the phone number on the business card and the one on the site didn't match.

So she called the company, who said that wasn't the first complaint lodged, and then she contacted the police.

The woman set up a meeting on Tuesday with the phony contractors as the police waited to nab the crew.

Other homeowners reportedly also received offers to have their roofs repaired. Police said the men would occasionally drive prospective clients to the bank to get money.

Both men, who are believed to be British, are in federal custody after being identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The men could be charged with theft, criminal damage, and more.

Two teenagers who traveled with the men are in protective custody, according to police.

Investigators are advising residents to be aware of traveling contractors, who typically move to an area during storm season and lure homeowners by offering free inspections.

“Ask to see company information and a state license. Don’t sign any contracts before you have verified the information. And do not pay for any repairs in cash,” Gardner said.