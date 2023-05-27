Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ Debate

An overtime goal sent the Duke University men’s lacrosse team to the NCAA Division I finals on Saturday — and fans are debating whether the score should have counted.

With the semifinal match against Penn State University knotted at 15 in extra time, Duke’s Garrett Leadmon buried his third goal of the game over the left shoulder of Penn State goalie Jack Fracyon.

But video of the play shows Leadmon’s right foot inside the crease, leading viewers to say the shot should have been waved off. However, under NCAA rules, crease calls are not eligible for a replay review, leaving Penn State out of luck — and the tournament.

Leadmon’s “right foot is clearly in the crease,” tweeted Ben Stevens of betting site SportsGrid.com, posting video of the play.

“And that’s how Penn State’s season comes to an end,” continued Stevens. “Inexcusable.”

Another user called the ruling a “complete atrocity.”

“This needs to change,” wrote Matthew Ward. “On this stage, w/ the technology on the sideline,how is this not reviewable[?]”

A third user sympathized with Penn State, but said that the controversial non-call shouldn’t overshadow Duke’s win.

“feel for penn state,” said Paul Rabil. “can’t discredit duke players — just have to get the rules right.”

Heading into the 2019 season, NCAA rules were tweaked to allow offensive players to dive into the crease and legally score, provided that their momentum is taking them away from the goal mouth and the goal is scored before they touch down in the crease.

And prior to the start of the 2023 season, the rules were further amended to say that goals scored when the offensive player is propelled into the crease or goal mouth due to illegal contact by a defender should count.

Footage of Saturday’s game-ended play, however, appeared to show Leadmon touch down in the crease prior to getting his shot off, without illegal defensive contact.

Duke will face the winner of the other semifinal tilt between the University of Notre Dame and the University of Virginia for the national title.



