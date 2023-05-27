Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ Debate

An overtime goal sent the Duke University men’s lacrosse team to the NCAA Division I finals on Saturday — and fans are debating whether the score should have counted.
With the semifinal match against Penn State University knotted at 15 in extra time, Duke’s Garrett Leadmon buried his third goal of the game over the left shoulder of Penn State goalie Jack Fracyon.
But video of the play shows Leadmon’s right foot inside the crease, leading viewers to say the shot should have been waved off. However, under NCAA rules, crease calls are not eligible for a replay review, leaving Penn State out of luck — and the tournament.
Leadmon’s “right foot is clearly in the crease,” tweeted Ben Stevens of betting site SportsGrid.com, posting video of the play.
- Card Game’s Depiction of Aragorn From ‘Lord of the Rings’ as Black Sparks Debate
- Volatile Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended, Fined for Blowing Up at Umpires
- Chick-fil-A’s VP of ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ Sparks Viral Debate
- The COP27 climate talks went to overtime. Did they deliver?
- Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union: 4 winners, 4 losers and an honorable mention
“And that’s how Penn State’s season comes to an end,” continued Stevens. “Inexcusable.”
Another user called the ruling a “complete atrocity.”
“This needs to change,” wrote Matthew Ward. “On this stage, w/ the technology on the sideline,how is this not reviewable[?]”
A third user sympathized with Penn State, but said that the controversial non-call shouldn’t overshadow Duke’s win.
“feel for penn state,” said Paul Rabil. “can’t discredit duke players — just have to get the rules right.”
Heading into the 2019 season, NCAA rules were tweaked to allow offensive players to dive into the crease and legally score, provided that their momentum is taking them away from the goal mouth and the goal is scored before they touch down in the crease.
And prior to the start of the 2023 season, the rules were further amended to say that goals scored when the offensive player is propelled into the crease or goal mouth due to illegal contact by a defender should count.
Footage of Saturday’s game-ended play, however, appeared to show Leadmon touch down in the crease prior to getting his shot off, without illegal defensive contact.
Duke will face the winner of the other semifinal tilt between the University of Notre Dame and the University of Virginia for the national title.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News