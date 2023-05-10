The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DUI Suspect Told to “Stay Out of Trouble” After Offering $500 Bribe

    A woman allegedly drove under the influence causing a three-car collision in Las Vegas.

    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    A woman was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly driving under the influence and attempting to bribe other drivers with $500 to avoid police involvement, according to 8 News Now.

    Las Vegas Metro police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday, May 3, and arrested Toni Webb on felony DUI charges. Witnesses reported seeing Webb offer the other drivers $500 to help keep the police away.

    This incident marks Webb's fourth DUI arrest since 2008. Webb's bond was set at $21,000, and she was instructed to "stay out of trouble."

