DUI Suspect Told to “Stay Out of Trouble” After Offering $500 Bribe

A woman was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly driving under the influence and attempting to bribe other drivers with $500 to avoid police involvement, according to 8 News Now.
Las Vegas Metro police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday, May 3, and arrested Toni Webb on felony DUI charges. Witnesses reported seeing Webb offer the other drivers $500 to help keep the police away.
This incident marks Webb's fourth DUI arrest since 2008. Webb's bond was set at $21,000, and she was instructed to "stay out of trouble."
