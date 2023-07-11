‘Dude’s Playground’ a Safe Space for Disabled Vets To Find Fellowship and Inner Peace
Across 2.5 acres, vets fish for bluegills and catfish, ride pontoon boats, attend concerts, and share meals
A veteran suffering from mental health issues and migraines as a result of his Army service has created a sanctuary for other disabled veterans to heal together outside the quiet city of Waterloo, Illinois, as reported by KSDK.
While recovering in a psychiatric ward following a suicide attempt, Richard Melching realized he wanted to do something to help his fellow veterans find healthy outlets to process their trauma.
Over several years, he set out to build a retreat and leisure center for disabled veterans, dubbed "Dude's Playground" — an homage to Dude, his canine companion. At this retreat, veterans are free to fish for bluegills and catfish, ride pontoon boats on the water, attend concerts, and share meals together.
"I get nothing but peace: Peace of mind, peace of self," retired Marine Corporal Robert Weigand, who grapples with mental and physical symptoms from Agent Orange exposure, told the station. "It's the best therapy that I could even get, even if I was in a hospital."
"When Melching says he's your friend or your brother, you are," he added. "In fact, all these people around here are his brothers."
Some members have said they feel comfortable in few places outside their home or backyard, but they've managed to venture out and find a community by visiting the center.
"I don't care if you served in wartime, I don't care if you served in peacetime," Melching said. "We all raised our right hand [to serve]."
The 2.5-acre retreat is located about 20 miles outside of St. Louis.
