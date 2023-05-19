The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dubai Wants to Build a 900-ft Moon Replica

    The $5 billion structure would feature a luxury resort and 'lunar colony' inside.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A proposed $5 billion real-estate project would include a 900-foot replica of the Moon on Dubai's soaring skyline.

    Michael Henderson, a Canadian entrepreneur, is the brains and money behind the ambitious architectural project, which is appropriately being called MOON, per the Associated Press.

    Inside the massive lunar structure would be a luxury resort that would include a 4,000-room hotel, an arena with a 10,000-person capacity, and even a "lunar colony" which would give visitors the opportunity to feel like they were walking on the real Moon.

    Read More

    To keep it from rolling away, MOON would sit atop a 100-foot-tall building that would serve as a kind of pedestal.

    Some critics say this is the latest in a string of proposed additions to the Dubai skyline that never materialize. But Henderson says that this will succeed because of its brand: the moon itself.

    “We have the biggest ‘brand’ in the world,” Henderson told the AP. “Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet.”

    According to Henderson, MOON could be illuminated as a full, half, or crescent moon.

    There is currently no definitive timeline for MOON, as it is only in the proposal stage.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.