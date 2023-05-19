Dubai Wants to Build a 900-ft Moon Replica

A proposed $5 billion real-estate project would include a 900-foot replica of the Moon on Dubai's soaring skyline.

Michael Henderson, a Canadian entrepreneur, is the brains and money behind the ambitious architectural project, which is appropriately being called MOON, per the Associated Press.

Inside the massive lunar structure would be a luxury resort that would include a 4,000-room hotel, an arena with a 10,000-person capacity, and even a "lunar colony" which would give visitors the opportunity to feel like they were walking on the real Moon.

To keep it from rolling away, MOON would sit atop a 100-foot-tall building that would serve as a kind of pedestal.

Some critics say this is the latest in a string of proposed additions to the Dubai skyline that never materialize. But Henderson says that this will succeed because of its brand: the moon itself.

“We have the biggest ‘brand’ in the world,” Henderson told the AP. “Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet.”

According to Henderson, MOON could be illuminated as a full, half, or crescent moon.

There is currently no definitive timeline for MOON, as it is only in the proposal stage.

