Dubai Wants to Build a 900-ft Moon Replica
The $5 billion structure would feature a luxury resort and 'lunar colony' inside.
A proposed $5 billion real-estate project would include a 900-foot replica of the Moon on Dubai's soaring skyline.
Michael Henderson, a Canadian entrepreneur, is the brains and money behind the ambitious architectural project, which is appropriately being called MOON, per the Associated Press.
Inside the massive lunar structure would be a luxury resort that would include a 4,000-room hotel, an arena with a 10,000-person capacity, and even a "lunar colony" which would give visitors the opportunity to feel like they were walking on the real Moon.
- EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Over The Moon’ Waiting For Arrival of First Baby, Says Source
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Lead Trailer for Oscar Contender ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- NASA unveils new spacesuit design, updating decades-old tech for upcoming moon missions
- NASA’s Artemis I launch moved us closer to the reality of a moon base. But only a little.
- World in Photos: Artemis puts on a show — in the shadow of the moon
To keep it from rolling away, MOON would sit atop a 100-foot-tall building that would serve as a kind of pedestal.
Some critics say this is the latest in a string of proposed additions to the Dubai skyline that never materialize. But Henderson says that this will succeed because of its brand: the moon itself.
“We have the biggest ‘brand’ in the world,” Henderson told the AP. “Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet.”
According to Henderson, MOON could be illuminated as a full, half, or crescent moon.
There is currently no definitive timeline for MOON, as it is only in the proposal stage.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics