Drunk Teen Busted Doing 100 MPH with 9 Passengers Stuffed Into Honda Civic, 2 in Trunk

A 16-year-old New York girl was arrested after she was stopped for speeding with nine passengers in her Honda Civic while driving drunk, according to the Olean Times Herald.

According to a news release from State Police issued Wednesday, the car's passengers were all minors. Two of them were in the trunk.

Troopers were patrolling State Route 20 in New Lebanon when they a 2019 Honda Civic going over 100 m.p.h in a 45, police said.

An investigation found the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Police officials arrested the teen on four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) under Leandra’s Law, a class E felony, NEWS10 reported.

Leandra’s Law is a New York State law that makes driving with impaired with someone under 16 in the car punishable by up to four years in prison.

State troopers did not identify the teen driver. The rest of the passengers were turned over to their parents.