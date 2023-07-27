Drunk Teen Busted Doing 100 MPH with 9 Passengers Stuffed Into Honda Civic, 2 in Trunk - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Drunk Teen Busted Doing 100 MPH with 9 Passengers Stuffed Into Honda Civic, 2 in Trunk

If convicted, the teen faces up to four years in prison

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Getty Images

A 16-year-old New York girl was arrested after she was stopped for speeding with nine passengers in her Honda Civic while driving drunk, according to the Olean Times Herald

According to a news release from State Police issued Wednesday, the car's passengers were all minors. Two of them were in the trunk.

Troopers were patrolling State Route 20 in New Lebanon when they a 2019 Honda Civic going over 100 m.p.h in a 45, police said.

An investigation found the driver was under the influence of alcohol. 

Read More

Police officials arrested the teen on four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) under Leandra’s Law, a class E felony, NEWS10 reported.

Leandra’s Law is a New York State law that makes driving with impaired with someone under 16 in the car punishable by up to four years in prison.

State troopers did not identify the teen driver. The rest of the passengers were turned over to their parents.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.