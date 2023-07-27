Drunk Teen Busted Doing 100 MPH with 9 Passengers Stuffed Into Honda Civic, 2 in Trunk

A 16-year-old New York girl was arrested after she was stopped for speeding with nine passengers in her Honda Civic while driving drunk, according to the Olean Times Herald.
According to a news release from State Police issued Wednesday, the car's passengers were all minors. Two of them were in the trunk.
Troopers were patrolling State Route 20 in New Lebanon when they a 2019 Honda Civic going over 100 m.p.h in a 45, police said.
An investigation found the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
- Airline Staff Let Drunk Passenger Who Sexually Assaulted Teen, Mother Leave Plane Unreported, Lawsuit Claims
- Las Vegas Man Arrested for Driving Twice Speed Limit, Drunk, With Loaded Gun and Trunk Full of Illegal Fireworks
- Small Cars’ Rear Safety Features May Not Protect Passengers as Well as Front Seat Features, Report
- Honda Sales Boom During Q2, a 45% Increase
- At Least 14 Rescued After Tornado with 100 MPH Winds Ravages Small Missouri Town
Police officials arrested the teen on four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) under Leandra’s Law, a class E felony, NEWS10 reported.
Leandra’s Law is a New York State law that makes driving with impaired with someone under 16 in the car punishable by up to four years in prison.
State troopers did not identify the teen driver. The rest of the passengers were turned over to their parents.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews