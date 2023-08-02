Drunk Man With Loaded, Modified Machine Gun Arrested After Crashing Car: Police

Authorities arrested a Massachusetts man suspected of driving with a loaded, modified machine gun in his vehicle while he was allegedly drunk.

On July 24, authorities discovered a damaged and disabled vehicle in Spencer, Mass, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.

Officers suspected the driver, Miguel Cruz-Ramos, 23, was intoxicated, and, after conducting a series of sobriety tests, placed him under arrest, the release states.

During an inventory of the suspect's vehicle, officers allegedly discovered a loaded, 15-round magazine and a loaded 10 mm pistol “modified in a way that enabled it to fire fully automatic," per the release.

Cruz-Ramos was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, illegal possession of a machine gun, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, possession of ammunition without FID card, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, and three counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Cruz-Ramos’ bail was set at $5000.