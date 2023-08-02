Drunk Man With Loaded, Modified Machine Gun Arrested After Crashing Car: Police
Officers allegedly found a loaded 10 mm pistol 'modified in a way that enabled it to fire fully-automatic'
Authorities arrested a Massachusetts man suspected of driving with a loaded, modified machine gun in his vehicle while he was allegedly drunk.
On July 24, authorities discovered a damaged and disabled vehicle in Spencer, Mass, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
Officers suspected the driver, Miguel Cruz-Ramos, 23, was intoxicated, and, after conducting a series of sobriety tests, placed him under arrest, the release states.
During an inventory of the suspect's vehicle, officers allegedly discovered a loaded, 15-round magazine and a loaded 10 mm pistol “modified in a way that enabled it to fire fully automatic," per the release.
- Las Vegas Man Arrested for Driving Twice Speed Limit, Drunk, With Loaded Gun and Trunk Full of Illegal Fireworks
- Man Dressed as Bud Light Can Arrested for DUI
- New England Patriots Corner Jack Jones Arrested for Airport Gun Possession
- Fourth Grader Charged After Loaded Gun Found in Backpack at School
- Gun Headed to Senate Hidden in Stroller in Wave of Weapons Arrests at Capitol: Report
Cruz-Ramos was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, illegal possession of a machine gun, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, possession of ammunition without FID card, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, and three counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.
Cruz-Ramos’ bail was set at $5000.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews