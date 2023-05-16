The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Drunk Intruder Entered National Security Adviser’s Home While Secret Service Were Outside

    Jake Sullivan personally confronted the intruder and demanded them to leave.

    Jason Hahn
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    An intoxicated man managed to gain access to the home of President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, while Secret Service agents were outside the residence.

    according to a report from the Washington Post, the incident occurred in late April at Sullivan's home in the West End district of Washington, D.C.

    The trespasser appeared disoriented, under the influence and "confused" about the situation.

    Sullivan personally confronted the intruder and demanded they leave the property.

    The 46-year-old Vermont native told Secret Service agents about what happened after the intruder left.

    Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's director of communications for the Secret Service, said the agency is investigating the incident.

    "Secret Service is examining a security incident that took place at a protectee site," Guglielmi said in a statement shared by ABC News. "While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred. Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable, and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable."

    Guglielmi continued: "Modifications to the protective posture have also been made to ensure additional security layers are in place as we conduct this comprehensive review."

    The Messenger contacted the White House for further comment on Tuesday afternoon.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

