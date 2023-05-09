A woman caught on video laughing and smiling after causing a fatal drunk driving accident has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. In 2022, Stephanie Melgoza called the police after striking and killing Andrew Rosewicz and Paul Prowant with her car outside an East Peoria, Illinois, bar. When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to resuscitate the couple but were unsuccessful.

Upon speaking with Melgoza, officers were shocked by her casual demeanor and lack of emotion after having run down two people. The 24-year-old's blood alcohol level was measured at .264, more than three times the legal limit.

Body cam footage reveals Melgoza's failure to comprehend the severity of the situation. She mentioned having class the next day and giggled while discussing an upcoming trip to Las Vegas. When she asked an officer if the incident would affect her graduation in four weeks, East Peoria Officer Jeffrey Bieber responded by emphasizing the gravity of her actions.

"You’re on body camera being completely careless about killing two people tonight. You could care less. That’s sad and pathetic and horrible all at the same time," Bieber said.

In February, Melgoza pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated DUI and aggravated reckless driving. She then expressed remorse for her actions in court.

"I’m so sorry for everything, and I will never, ever commit anything like that again," she told the court, according to the Pekin Daily Times. "I have not drank since that day. I do not plan on drinking ever again."