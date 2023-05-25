Drug Sniffing Dog Nearly Killed After Fentanyl Overdose

A drug-sniffing dog in Washington was exposed to fentanyl — the potent synthetic opioid drug — and almost died, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

The dog was saved after its handler administered Narcan, the sheriff's office said.

The incident occurred when Sully, a Drug Task Force K-9, helped the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit serve a search warrant at an apartment building in Everett.

After searching the apartment, Sully — trained to detect methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin — was returned to a police vehicle.

When his handler returned 15 minutes later, he found Sully unresponsive.

"He immediately grabbed Sully and tapped his face several times in an effort to wake him up," a statement from the sheriff explained.

"Sully remained unresponsive. His handler quickly jumped into action and retrieved Narcan from inside the vehicle door," the statement continued. "He gave Sully two doses and called for backup from other Task Force units on scene."

Sully was given a third dose of Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat a narcotic overdose, and transported the dog to an emergency vet.

He was released after regaining consciousness, the office said, adding that the dog is "tired but is doing well."

The department shared a video of Sully running at a park the next day.

"Amazing response from his handler. He's the real MVP!" a commenter wrote of Sully on Facebook.

Authorities said a "large amount of drugs" were seized from the apartment, including cocaine, meth, heroin and fentanyl.

According to ABC affiliate KATV, Sully had come into contact with over 110 pounds of fentanyl during the May 11 search.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. In 2022, U.S. authorities seized over 379 million doses of the drug.

On May 25, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced that three young children were placed into child services after their parents were suspected of exposing them to fentanyl in a hotel room.