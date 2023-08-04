Drug Conviction of Black Man Overturned After White Judge Says Defendant ‘Looks Like a Criminal to Me’

An appeals court on Thursday sided with a Black man convicted of a drug distribution charge after a presiding federal judge had made discriminatory remarks toward him, the Associated Press reported.

“This guy looks like a criminal to me,” the judge, Stephen Murphy III, with the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a heroin distribution case against Leron Liggins.

“This is what criminals do," Murphy said, who is white. "This isn't what innocent people who want a fair trial do. He's indicted in Kentucky. He's indicted here. He's alleged to be dealing heroin, which addicts, hurts and kills people, and he's playing games with the court."

At the time of Murphy’s remarks, Liggins’s trial had been repeatedly delayed after a series of hangups. Liggins had switched between wanting to plead guilty and wanted a trial by jury, the AP reported. He had also gone through multiple lawyers in the case.

Stephen Murphy III later apologized for losing his composure Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images

“I'm tired of this case. I'm tired of this defendant. I'm tired of getting the runaround. This has been going on since February 6, 2018," Murphy said in a 2020 court appearance.

Murphy eventually apologized for losing his composure, saying in 2021 that he “lost my head.”

But the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said his remarks “are wholly incompatible with the fair administration of justice.”

The appeals court threw out Liggins’ heroin distribution conviction and order a new trial with a different judge, adding that Murphy should have removed himself from the case.

It would “substantially undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial process” if the case had been allowed to stand, the appeals court said in an opinion.

Murphy, according to his court biography, was appointed to the Eastern District of Michigan in 2008.