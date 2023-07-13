Drug Cartel Sets Off Roadway Bombs in Western Mexico Killing Cops and Civilians

Seven roadway bombs killed four police officers and two civilians in Mexico Tuesday, which authorities say was the work of a drug cartel.
14 people were also injured in the attack in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, officials in Jalisco said as they met to discuss the operation to find those responsible.
“We cannot allow these types of acts of terror in Jalisco, this is something else," State governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez said. "When Jalisco follows an effective route to reduce the crime rate, these organized crime groups want to generate fear, they want to generate lack of control, they want to generate panic in the population and we need to concentrate to find those responsible."
The state prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, confirmed Wednesday evening that three of the six killed were from his office, one from the Tlajomulco police force and two others civilians.
- Body Parts Are Found Lying Around Mexico State Capital, Apparently Left by Cartel
- Passenger Claims He Threatened to Blow Up Plane Because Cartel Members Were Going to Kill Him
- GOP Representative Claims Border Cartels Cutting Limbs off Migrants Not Wearing Specific Bracelets
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials Say
- US Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Are ‘Death Sentence’ For Civilians, Humanitarian Groups Warn
The 14 injured included another state prosecutor's office worker, another police officer and three minors aged 9, 13 and 14.
The cartel had not been named as of Wednesday night.
Méndez Ruiz added that evidence, including pieces of the explosive devices used and other evidence found at the scene, was secured, while victims were being transferred to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF).
“All the lines of investigation are running out, right now everything is a line of investigation, everything is going to mark a route for us, we are going to exhaust it and that is how we are going to inform you as the investigation progresses," Méndez Ruiz added.
The state's governor said that an anonymous caller gave a volunteer search group a tip about a clandestine burial site near the roadway where the bombs went off.
He claims this was a trap for police officers and the bombs were timed to go off to ensure officers were among the victims.
The Jalisco State Government said volunteer searches for missing persons were suspended, so that members of the public wouldn't be put at risk, until a new way forward can be figured out.
There are over 110,000 missing people in Mexico, CBS News reported, with volunteer search groups like this one, mainly comprised of mothers, looking for them, assisted by police officers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews