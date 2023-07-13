Drug Cartel Sets Off Roadway Bombs in Western Mexico Killing Cops and Civilians

Seven roadway bombs killed four police officers and two civilians in Mexico Tuesday, which authorities say was the work of a drug cartel.

14 people were also injured in the attack in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, officials in Jalisco said as they met to discuss the operation to find those responsible.

“We cannot allow these types of acts of terror in Jalisco, this is something else," State governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez said. "When Jalisco follows an effective route to reduce the crime rate, these organized crime groups want to generate fear, they want to generate lack of control, they want to generate panic in the population and we need to concentrate to find those responsible."

The state prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, confirmed Wednesday evening that three of the six killed were from his office, one from the Tlajomulco police force and two others civilians.

The 14 injured included another state prosecutor's office worker, another police officer and three minors aged 9, 13 and 14.

The cartel had not been named as of Wednesday night.

Méndez Ruiz added that evidence, including pieces of the explosive devices used and other evidence found at the scene, was secured, while victims were being transferred to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF).

“All the lines of investigation are running out, right now everything is a line of investigation, everything is going to mark a route for us, we are going to exhaust it and that is how we are going to inform you as the investigation progresses," Méndez Ruiz added.

The state's governor said that an anonymous caller gave a volunteer search group a tip about a clandestine burial site near the roadway where the bombs went off.

He claims this was a trap for police officers and the bombs were timed to go off to ensure officers were among the victims.

The Jalisco State Government said volunteer searches for missing persons were suspended, so that members of the public wouldn't be put at risk, until a new way forward can be figured out.

There are over 110,000 missing people in Mexico, CBS News reported, with volunteer search groups like this one, mainly comprised of mothers, looking for them, assisted by police officers.