    Olive oil prices have surged to their highest level in more than a quarter-century, with Mediterranean drought eating into production.

    The global price sits near $6,000 per metric ton, Quartz reported, citing data from the International Monetary Fund. That marks the highest price since 1997, when the metric hit $6,225, according to the report.

    A significant dip in production — caused by heat and drought in the Mediterranean region — is driving the price hike.

    The most recent olive harvest in Spain, which typically produces a world-leading 1 million tons of olive oil each year, yielded just half of its normal crop, Quartz reported. Italy, typically good for about 300,000 tons a year, saw its worst drought in 70 years in 2022 and produced just 208,000 tons.

    Meanwhile, olive growers in Lebanon have found themselves pressed by widespread economic hardship and electricity cuts, limiting access to a longtime dietary staple in the country, according to German outlet Deutsche Welle.

    Greece and Turkey are expected to step up olive oil production to pick up the slack, Quartz reported.

