Drop in Arctic Sea Ice This Year ‘Unprecedented’ as Scientists Report ‘Very Sudden Change’

The drop also means the planet will have reduced protection from solar rays

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
JWPlayer

Sea ice growth around Antarctica has reached a record low by a significant amount, and the news is worrying researchers.

According to the New York Times, scientists are concerned about the sharp decline since sea ice is critical in controlling ocean and air temperatures, sustaining ecosystems, and moving ocean water.

The drop also means the planet will have reduced protection from solar rays, which can raise water temperatures and hinder future ice formation in the areas.

“The Antarctic sea ice extent low in 2023 is unprecedented in the satellite record,” Liping Zhang, a project scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, explained to the Times.

“It’s a very sudden change," added Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder.

At the end of June, ice covered approximately 1 million square miles less than the expected average based on four decades of satellite observations, according to data cited by the news outlet.

This deviation from previous years is particularly concerning because Antarctic sea ice in the south has historically responded slower to climate change than Arctic ice in the north.

Artic ice
Sea ice off the north coast of Svalbard. Antarctic sea ice is a defensive barrier, shielding the continental ice sheet and glaciers from the warmer ocean and the erosive forces of wind and waves.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Antarctic sea ice is a defensive barrier, shielding the continental ice sheet and glaciers from the warmer ocean and the erosive forces of wind and waves.

If this protective shield disappears, more land ice could wash into the ocean, potentially contributing to rising sea levels.

Per the Times, the situation is exacerbated by unusually warm patches of water surrounding Antarctica, coinciding with areas where sea ice has been slow to develop.

Experts speculate that the decline may be related to the long-term influence of human activities, such as burning fossil fuels, which contribute greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

