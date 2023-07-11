Drone Video Shows Devastating Floodwaters Turning Roads Into Roiling Rivers in Small Vermont Town

Video footage from a drone shows the sheer devastation from flash floods in a small community in Vermont where raging waters turned roads into roiling rivers and stranded half-submerged vehicles.

Ludlow was among numerous towns and cities in Vermont, Connecticut and Upstate New York hit by catastrophic flooding caused by a slow-moving storm system across the Northeast that dumped up to nine inches of rain in places.

In Ludlow, a town of about 2,000 people in southern Vermont, the floodwaters swamped the city, sending a stream of brown, muddy water down Main Street and leaving abandoned cars with their doors wide open, Fox Weather reported.

As officials assessed the damage on Tuesday, Ludlow was expected to be one the the hardest hit towns in Vermont, which received more than two months of rain from the storm.

Ludlow, in Windsor County, got inundated with 5.5 inches of rain by early Monday evening, Fox Weather reported, while other areas of the county got as much as 7.5 inches.

And even though the rain had stopped in some areas, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott advised Vermont residents not to let down their guard.

"Just because the rain has stopped in some areas, does not mean the threat of flooding has gone away. Stay vigilant and stay updated," he said on Twitter Tuesday morning, linking to a list of road closures, available shelters and sites to register for alerts.

He also warned people about the flooded roadways.

"Do not travel unless you need to, and absolutely do not drive across flooded roads," he said.