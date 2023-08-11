Drone Video Captures Lifeguards Making Human Chain to Rescue Swimmer Caught in Rip Tide

A man flying his drone over the water off Flagler Beach in Florida caught lifeguards forming a human chain to rescue a boogie boarder caught in rough waters last weekend.
"I was actually kind of impressed. It was definitely a rehearsed thing ... with their buoys and their lines, and they use them in unison," Joe Osborne, the drone operator, told Fox 35. "Very impressive. I thought it was very neat."
The video depicts lifeguards extending out using orange buoys to rescue the boogie boarder who had floated too far from shore.
- Swimmer Drowns Off Panama City, Florida in Rip Current
- Lifeguard Dogs Added to Beach Patrol to Help Save Swimmers
- Teenager Drowns in Memorial Day Weekend Rip Current at New Jersey Beach
- Sharks Captured in Drone Video Swimming Just Off Hamptons Beachfront in New York
- Dramatic Video of Rescue Efforts for Ex-NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallett Released as New Details Emerge
- New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer
Tom Gillin, the ocean rescue director for Flagler Beach, explained the way guards will band together to initiate a rescue.
“We just link the buoys together and we form that chain,” Gillin told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “The person at the beginning of the chain is on shallow footing, so they can pull back and walk their way back.”
Lifeguards said the footage shows a side of the job that many don't often see.
"We just have to tell by word of mouth or tell each other about our rescues, but we never really get to see how far out a person was or how well we did something," senior lifeguard Rebecca Reynolds told Fox 35.
Osborne hopes the video will remind beachgoers about the extreme danger of rip currents, which have been especially prevalent off Florida beaches this summer. At least 65 people have died in rip currents this year, according to National Weather Service data.
"Unless you really could see it, you don't believe it, but it's strong enough. It'll pull you out," Osborne said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews