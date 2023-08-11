Drone Video Captures Lifeguards Making Human Chain to Rescue Swimmer Caught in Rip Tide

A man flying his drone over the water off Flagler Beach in Florida caught lifeguards forming a human chain to rescue a boogie boarder caught in rough waters last weekend.

"I was actually kind of impressed. It was definitely a rehearsed thing ... with their buoys and their lines, and they use them in unison," Joe Osborne, the drone operator, told Fox 35. "Very impressive. I thought it was very neat."

The video depicts lifeguards extending out using orange buoys to rescue the boogie boarder who had floated too far from shore.

Tom Gillin, the ocean rescue director for Flagler Beach, explained the way guards will band together to initiate a rescue.

“We just link the buoys together and we form that chain,” Gillin told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “The person at the beginning of the chain is on shallow footing, so they can pull back and walk their way back.”

Lifeguards said the footage shows a side of the job that many don't often see.

"We just have to tell by word of mouth or tell each other about our rescues, but we never really get to see how far out a person was or how well we did something," senior lifeguard Rebecca Reynolds told Fox 35.

Osborne hopes the video will remind beachgoers about the extreme danger of rip currents, which have been especially prevalent off Florida beaches this summer. At least 65 people have died in rip currents this year, according to National Weather Service data.

"Unless you really could see it, you don't believe it, but it's strong enough. It'll pull you out," Osborne said.